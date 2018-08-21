Adrian Chiles warned to cut his heavy drinking

Media player
Adrian Chiles warned by doctor to cut heavy drinking
Presenter Adrian Chiles has been urged to cut his drinking by a doctor who told him: "You can't carry on like this."
In his new documentary on alcohol consumption, called Drinkers Like Us, the radio and TV host calculates how many units of alcohol he consumes in an average week.
Although his blood tests were completely normal, a scan showed he had mild to moderate fibrosis of the liver - a type of damage that includes scar tissue forming - and significant liver fat.
21 Aug 2018
