Adrian Chiles warned to cut his heavy drinking

Presenter Adrian Chiles has been urged to cut his drinking by a doctor who told him: "You can't carry on like this."

In his new documentary on alcohol consumption, called Drinkers Like Us, the radio and TV host calculates how many units of alcohol he consumes in an average week.

Although his blood tests were completely normal, a scan showed he had mild to moderate fibrosis of the liver - a type of damage that includes scar tissue forming - and significant liver fat.