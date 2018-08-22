Video

A man whose father passed away earlier this month has described how his dad regained consciousness from his hospital bed - as he listened to BBC Radio 5 Live's Test Match Special.

Pat Taylor said the experience gave him the chance to say goodbye to 83-year-old John "properly".

Told his father had between 24 and 48 hours to live, Pat tuned into TMS on his mobile phone as England played India at Lords on 11 August - and says the lifelong cricket fan "completely came back".

The video of a letter written by Pat to TMS - which was read out by Jonathan Agnew - has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on Tuesday 21 August 2018.