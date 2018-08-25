Why it's about more than Windrush
From slavery to Windrush: My family's story

The BBC's Amanda Kirton journeys from Britain to Jamaica and uncovers not only her family's hidden past but the dark history of the two islands.

She discovers why the Windrush scandal was about more than the politics of immigration.

