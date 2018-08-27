Dairy farmers 'really running out of feed'
One dairy farmer explains why food prices will rise

Dairy farmer Phil Latham says the cold winter weather meant livestock could not be turned out to graze at the usual time - forcing farmers to buy in "a significant amount of supplementary feed".

A "huge bill" for feeding cows would push up the price of milk, he said.

"The only way consumers can help us is by paying the prices we need to stay in business," he added.

