Woman needed medical care after buying fake make-up online
Larissa Reynolds has recalled how she needed medical treatment after buying a fake Kylie Jenner lip kit on Facebook for £10.
She told BBC Radio 5 Live that she was "scared the swelling was permanent" after applying the product last year - luckily, it wasn't.
Trading Standards officials have issued health warnings about the rise of fake cosmetics flooding the market.
Some counterfeit products have been found to contain toxic ingredients- including mercury and lead.
27 Aug 2018
