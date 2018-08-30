Children lose dad and bereavement benefits

Video

The UK Supreme Court will hand down a decision on Thursday regarding the denial of bereavement benefits to a mother of four in County Antrim, on the basis that she had not been married to her partner.

Siobhan McLaughlin had successfully challenged the decision in the High Court in Belfast, but a subsequent government challenge to that ruling was upheld in the Court of Appeal.

Currently you are not eligible to receive bereavement payments if you were not married or in a civil union with your partner.

While it's not clear whether Thursday's Supreme Court ruling at 1100 will affect similar cases across the United Kingdom, bereaved partners are watching the case with interest.

The BBC met Sarah Cripps, a mother of three from Surrey, who lost her partner in 2015.