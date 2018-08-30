'I cried when asked to be cover model'

Media player
Plus-sized model 'cried when asked to be cover model'
US plus-size model Tess Holliday says she cried when asked to be on the front cover of Cosmopolitan's UK magazine.
She tells Victoria Derbyshire it was "ground-breaking" for someone of her body shape to be given such prominence.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
30 Aug 2018
