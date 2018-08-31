'Filmed and shouted at in the street'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man with dwarfism describes street abuse

Eugene Grant has restricted growth or dwarfism.

He's a professional, a writer and a charity trustee from Newcastle, but he is regularly abused by people on the street, on his way to work and in the city's pubs.

Working with the Restricted Growth Association, he uses his own experiences to support young people around the country.

  • 31 Aug 2018
Go to next video: '13 miles is a long, long way' - training for a half marathon with dwarfism