Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five back-to-school sleeping tips for kids
It's back-to-school time. That means school nights are back. But did your kids get the memo? Here are five top tips for getting them back into a school-friendly bedtime routine, from Ana, 9, who got some advice from sleep advisor Nicole Ratcliffe of Baby2Sleep.
Video journalist Jack Suddaby.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window