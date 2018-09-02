Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New domestic abuse offences planned
About two million men and women in England and Wales suffer some form of abuse at the hands of their partner each year, but domestic abuse is not yet a specific crime.
Proposed new legislation could change that.
Graham Satchell reports.
This video was originally uploaded on 22 January 2014 and has been republished here for technical reasons.
-
02 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window