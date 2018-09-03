Huge blaze at Liverpool building

Media player
Huge blaze at Liverpool's Littlewoods Pools building
Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Littlewoods Pools building on Edge Lane.
The five-storey art deco building is a local landmark and has been empty for years.
03 Sep 2018
