Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disabled golfer 'gobsmacked' at council request
A golfer with a prosthetic leg is suing a local authority for refusing to let him play on its golf course using a buggy.
Paul Houghton told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire he was "gobsmacked" when told he must have a medical certificate to prove he needed the vehicle.
Brentwood Council, in Essex, which owns and operates Hartswood Golf Course, denies any discrimination.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window