'It's too late for our son, but it's wonderful news'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Child cancer treatment 'wonderful news'

The NHS has agreed a deal for a revolutionary new cancer drug for children with advanced leukaemia.

Lydia and Darrell Bate, whose late son Fabian was on early trials for the drug, welcomed its introduction.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.

  • 05 Sep 2018