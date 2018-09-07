Video

BBC Radio 5 Live has been to see the UK's first 'dementia friendly' rail line, where staff are being specially trained to recognise when people with dementia are travelling.

It's hoped it will make life easier for people with dementia, and their carers, travelling on Northern Rail between Morecambe and Leeds.

It has been organised by the Bentham Line Community Rail Partnership, who have trained staff with help from Dementia Friends Keighley.

Film by Nick Garnett.