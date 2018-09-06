Grenfell firefighter: 'I'm very sorry'

Media player
Grenfell Inquiry: Firefighter apologises to families
A London firefighter tells a public inquiry into last summer's Grenfell Tower fire that he's sorry they "couldn't get loved ones out of the building".
06 Sep 2018
