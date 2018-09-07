Media player
'No evidence' budget cuts affecting schools says Ofsted
There is "no evidence" spending cuts are affecting school standards, Ofsted's chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, has said.
She made the comments on the Today programme as the regulator faces questions over its own credibility after a report by MPs outlined multiple concerns about Ofsted's effectiveness.
07 Sep 2018
