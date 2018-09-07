Media player
Zara Tindall on miscarriages: 'It's been a horrible road'
Zara Tindall has spoken to BBC Breakfast about going through two miscarriages and how hard it is for dads to experience.
The Queen's granddaughter, who is a medal-winning equestrian, is married to ex-England rugby captain Mike Tindall.
They have two daughters, Mia and Lena.
Mrs Tindall does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH but, as a descendent of the Queen, her pregnancies were announced publicly.
07 Sep 2018
