'It's been a horrible road'
Zara Tindall has spoken to BBC Breakfast about going through two miscarriages and how hard it is for dads to experience.

The Queen's granddaughter, who is a medal-winning equestrian, is married to ex-England rugby captain Mike Tindall.

They have two daughters, Mia and Lena.

Mrs Tindall does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH but, as a descendent of the Queen, her pregnancies were announced publicly.

  • 07 Sep 2018
