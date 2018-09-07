Media player
The history of the universe... in four minutes
Historian and author of Origin Story, David Christian, runs through 13.8 billion years of history - and looks at the impact of humanity.
This film was made by BBC Ideas - short films for curious minds. Watch more like this here.
07 Sep 2018
