Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nikolai Glushkov 'believed he was poisoned in 2013' - paramedic
A Russian who was murdered in the UK last March believed two men from Moscow had tried to poison him five years earlier, a paramedic says.
Keith Carr treated Nikolai Glushkov in November 2013 for suspected poisoning after the businessman had shared drinks with two men from Moscow in Bristol's Grand Hotel.
-
08 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window