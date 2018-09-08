Glushkov 'believed he was poisoned in 2013'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nikolai Glushkov 'believed he was poisoned in 2013' - paramedic

A Russian who was murdered in the UK last March believed two men from Moscow had tried to poison him five years earlier, a paramedic says.

Keith Carr treated Nikolai Glushkov in November 2013 for suspected poisoning after the businessman had shared drinks with two men from Moscow in Bristol's Grand Hotel.

  • 08 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Murder probe police release CCTV of van