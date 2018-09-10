Video

CCTV footage showing Kurt and Melissa Cochran walking along Westminster Bridge moments before the 2017 attack has been released by the Metropolitan Police.

Kurt Cochran was run over and killed in the attack. His wife Melissa survived.

In court, she described her husband as "my inspiration, my rock star, and most of all my hero".

"We wish everyone had Kurt's love and compassion for others."

The footage was shown at an inquest into the deaths of five people.