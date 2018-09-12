Returning to Penzance's 'lost valley'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Penzance's 'lost valley' revisited by last surviving resident

Houses, walls, lanes and tree stumps - they've been hidden for decades underwater in Cornwall.

But this summer's heatwave revealed the 'lost valley' near Penzance that was once home to a small community of people.

The BBC's Jon Kay met its last surviving forming resident.

  • 12 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Four-week fire the size of 247 rugby pitches