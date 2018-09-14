Media player
World Afro Day: ‘Why I love my natural hair’
World Afro Day, celebrated on 15 September, was founded to celebrate "change, education and celebration" of natural hairstyles amongst black and mixed-race women.
BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast went to the streets of Manchester to ask women why they love their hair.
This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on Friday 14 September 2018.
14 Sep 2018
