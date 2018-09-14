World Afro Day: ‘Why I love my natural hair’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Afro Day: ‘Why I love my natural hair’

World Afro Day, celebrated on 15 September, was founded to celebrate "change, education and celebration" of natural hairstyles amongst black and mixed-race women.

BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast went to the streets of Manchester to ask women why they love their hair.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on Friday 14 September 2018.

  • 14 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'Rock your natural hair'