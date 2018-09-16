May hits back at Johnson over Brexit plan

Media player
Theresa May hits back at Boris Johnson over Chequers plan
The Prime Minister said Boris Johnson's was wrong to call the Chequers plan a "suicide belt".
In an interview for Panorama, she told Nick Robinson it was the only proposal that would stop a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, "without carving up the United Kingdom".
Inside No 10: Deal or No Deal? will be aired on Monday night
16 Sep 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window