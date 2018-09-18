Ultra runner defends breastfeeding during 103-mile race
Ultra runner Sophie Power on breastfeeding during a 103-mile race

An ultra runner has told BBC Radio 5 Live why she breastfed her baby during a 103-mile marathon race.

The image of Sophie Power breastfeeding her three-month-old son, Cormac, at the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc has gone viral around the world.

Speaking to Anna Foster, Sophie explained about the support network that made it possible for her to run.

