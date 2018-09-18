Media player
Ultra runner Sophie Power on breastfeeding during a 103-mile race
An ultra runner has told BBC Radio 5 Live why she breastfed her baby during a 103-mile marathon race.
The image of Sophie Power breastfeeding her three-month-old son, Cormac, at the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc has gone viral around the world.
Speaking to Anna Foster, Sophie explained about the support network that made it possible for her to run.
18 Sep 2018
