Girl racers: 'There's nothing stopping you'
Jamie Chadwick races again for first time since historic win

As Jamie Chadwick returns to the track since becoming the first woman to win F3, she's inspiring young girl drivers.

Produced by Andrew Humphrey.

  • 23 Sep 2018
