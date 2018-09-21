'Groomed aged 13 by hundreds of men on Kik'
Within seconds of setting up a profile, Taylor (not their real name) was approached. At first they wanted to chat, then selfies. Then they demanded naked pictures and sexually explicit videos.

The Kik app was founded in 2009 and claims to have more than 300 million users.

Kik app 'used in 1,100 child abuse cases'

