Storm Ali's trail of destruction
Storm Ali: 100mph winds disrupt Great Britain

Thousands of homes are without power, lorries have overturned and a cruise ship broke free from its moorings as Storm Ali disrupts Great Britain.

A woman died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff in the Irish Republic, while in Northern Ireland a man was killed by a falling tree.

  • 19 Sep 2018
