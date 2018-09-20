Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tony Adams calls for end to gambling sponsorship
Former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams has called for an end to gambling sponsorship in football.
He told Today gambling in football is "a real problem" and "destroying lives".
READ MORE: Labour calls for ban on gambling ads during live events
-
20 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window