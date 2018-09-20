Tony Adams calls for end to gambling sponsorship

Tony Adams: End gambling sponsorship in football
Former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams has called for an end to gambling sponsorship in football.

He told Today gambling in football is "a real problem" and "destroying lives".

