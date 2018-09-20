Storm Bronagh to bring strong winds

Media player
Storm Bronagh: Strong winds to hit UK only a day after Storm Ali
The UK is braced for its second storm of the season only a day after Storm Ali claimed two lives.
Storm Bronagh is expected to bring in heavy rainfall and high winds, with gusts of up to 65mph hitting parts of Wales and south-west England before moving towards the North East.
20 Sep 2018
