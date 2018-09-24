Boxer speaks of childhood rape by bully

Video

Boxer Callum Hancock has waived his right to anonymity to speak out about being raped as a child by a 14-year-old boy who bullied him.

The attack happened when Hancock was 10, and he says that staying silent for years brought him close to suicide, He wants to encourage other male survivors to talk.

The perpetrator has pleaded guilty to buggery and two counts of indecent assault, and is awaiting sentence.

