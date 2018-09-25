Smash! Murray drops commemorative plate
Tennis star Andy Murray took to Instagram to share the awkward moment he dropped a commemorative plate presented to him ahead of a tournament in China.

The former world number one will be hoping for better luck when he competes in Shenzhen and Beijing over the next two weeks.

