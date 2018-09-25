Media player
Portugal shipwreck is 'discovery of a decade'
A 400 year old shipwreck has been discovered off the coast of Portugal.
The find is part of a 10-year archaeological project supported by the town of Cascais, the Portuguese government and navy, and Nova University in Lisbon.
Project director Jorge Freire called it the 'discovery of a decade'.
