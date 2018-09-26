Meghan's first solo engagement
Meghan Markle goes on her first solo engagement

The Duchess of Sussex has completed her first solo engagement - but not her first without the duke - in London.

Meghan was greeted with a traditional Maori hongi at the opening of an art exhibition celebrating the Oceania region.

