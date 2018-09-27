Tommy Robinson: 'This is a political trial'
Video

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson says people are seeing a "huge injustice" ahead of his court appearance over a contempt of court allegation.

The right-wing activist told the BBC: "The law's supposed to be blind, but it's not supposed to be deaf and dumb."

  • 27 Sep 2018