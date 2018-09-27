Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Inquiry: I was prepared to risk my life in the tower, fire chief says
The head of the London Fire Brigade says she tried to comfort her crew when they entered Grenfell Tower as she knew they were putting their lives at risk.
Commissioner Dany Cotton told the inquiry into the fire that she hoped by going into the tower herself, she was showing the firefighters they were all in it together.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-45669120/grenfell-inquiry-i-was-prepared-to-risk-my-life-in-the-tower-fire-chief-saysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window