Law 'playing Russian roulette' with lives

The father of a 15-year-old girl who died after having an allergic reaction to a sandwich ingredient has said food labelling laws "played Russian roulette with our daughter's life".

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, went into cardiac arrest on a flight after eating a baguette from Pret a Manger in Heathrow Airport in 2016.

Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, said an inquest should "serve as a watershed moment to make meaningful change and save lives".