Runaway race horse causes chaos in bar

Runaway race horse causes chaos in French bar

A race horse which escaped its handler burst into a bar in Chantilly, France, scattering patrons.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the horse's trainer told a French newspaper the animal did not suffer trauma or anxiety.

  • 02 Oct 2018
