Runaway race horse causes chaos in bar

Runaway race horse causes chaos in French bar
A race horse which escaped its handler burst into a bar in Chantilly, France, scattering patrons.
Nobody was injured in the incident and the horse's trainer told a French newspaper the animal did not suffer trauma or anxiety.
02 Oct 2018
