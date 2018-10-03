'He saved me from Westminster attacker'

Video

A US tourist has described how her husband died saving her life in the Westminster Bridge attack on 22 March last year.

Kurt Cochran pushed Melissa out of the way as Khalid Masood accelerated towards them in a hire car.

The pair had been on a sightseeing trip around Europe to celebrate 25 years of married life.

She said Kurt would have acted instinctively to protect her, or anybody else who was in danger.