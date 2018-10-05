Shiro's Story
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shiro's Story: The UK rap drama stacking up views

Shiro's Story, the low-budget rap action drama set in Deptford, London, has stacked up millions of views on YouTube.

We take a tour of the council estates where the story is based with Rapman, the writer and director of the hit trilogy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Oct 2018