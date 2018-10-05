'I just fancied it really'

Video

A 99-year-old care home resident has flown in a glider over Suffolk because she "just fancied it".

Olwyn Hopkins, who lives at Davers Court in Bury St Edmunds, wanted to "challenge herself" and inspire others.

"I thought to myself, 'Oh why not, at my age, why not'," said Ms Hopkins.

