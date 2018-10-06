Caught selling vaping products to girl, 16

Video

Vaping has been heralded as the most effective way for people to quit smoking.

But concerns have been raised that increasing numbers of children are trying e-cigarettes – and that this could lead to them taking up tobacco products.

Trading standards teams are on the frontline of the fight to stop e-cigarettes falling into the hands of under-18s.

5 live Investigates followed an undercover investigation by Camden trading standards in London to see if shops would break the law and sell nicotine products to a 16-year-old girl.

