Keira Knightley 'lucky' as a working mother

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Keira Knightley explains why she is a 'lucky' working mother
Keira Knightley believes being a working mother in the UK comes with many "difficulties", but says she feels lucky her employers have made the balancing act "possible".
She added she felt "lucky" to be able to "afford really good childcare", which she conceded many did not have access to.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window