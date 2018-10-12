Windrush generation: Back home after 25 years
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Windrush generation: Back home after 25 years

In 1993, Ken Morgan left the UK to attend a funeral in Jamaica.

But when he wanted to return his passport was seized by UK officials in Jamaica.

Following the Windrush scandal, 25 years later, Ken is back home in east London.

  • 12 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Windrush scandal victims: A lawyer's advice