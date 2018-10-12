Why I tried to tackle Westminster attacker

Video

A police officer who was guarding the gates of Parliament during the Westminster attack has recalled the moment he came face to face with Khalid Masood.

PC Nick Carlisle was on duty with his colleague Keith Palmer when he says he locked eyes with the attacker who was just five metres away.

PC Carlisle says he attempted to distract the attacker to allow PC Palmer to escape but he died some time later.

The jury in the inquest for Khalid Masood has said he was lawfully killed.