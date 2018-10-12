Windy weather and famous faces

Media player
Royal wedding: Celebrities and royal family arrive in windy weather
Guests were holding on to their hats as they gathered for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor.
12 Oct 2018
