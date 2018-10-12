Drill rapper jailed over county lines scam

Media player
Drill rapper Daniel Olaloko jailed over county lines scam
A drill rapper from south London has been jailed for seven years for selling drugs in a county lines operation.
Trigga T, real name Daniel Olaloko, 19, admitted supplying heroin and crack cocaine to drug users in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.
Another man, Peter Adebayo, was also sentenced to seven years for his involvement in the scam.
The term "county lines" refers to criminal gangs who get children or adults to move drugs across counties, using mobile phone lines to supply the drugs.
12 Oct 2018
