I sued the man who raped me

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Miss M' sued the man who raped her for damages
A woman known as 'Miss M’ has won £80,000 in damages in a private civil action from a man who had been cleared of raping her after a night out in Scotland.
In a criminal trial in 2015 a High Court jury found the charges against her attacker, Stephen Coxen not proven.
But a sheriff in the civil action ruled Mr Coxen raped Miss M, and demanded he pay damages.
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window