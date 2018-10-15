Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia

Media player
Video
Harry and Meghan in Australia: Royals begin first tour since marriage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Australia at the start of their first official tour as a married couple.
Meghan and Harry got married in Windsor in May of this year and will carry out a 16-day trip also visiting Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Prince Charles and Diana, the duke's parents, completed their first tour in Australia in 1983.
15 Oct 2018
