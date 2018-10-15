'We're having a baby!'
Meghan and Harry: Couple's baby due in Spring 2019

The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first child who is due to be born in the spring, Kensington Palace has announced.

The news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia ahead of their 16-day trip - the first official tour since they married in May.

  • 15 Oct 2018
