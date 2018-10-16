Ex-terror chief: 'Law didn't allow us'

Media player
Anjem Choudary: Ex-police chief backs new terror law
The former head of counter terror at the Met police has said if new laws, currently going through parliament, were enacted 10 years ago, Anjem Choudary and "several individuals" would have been convicted.
Choudary, the radical preacher, was convicted in 2016 - of inviting support for IS. He is due to be released from prison this week.
Speaking to Newsnight, Richard Walton said the new counter-terrorism bill - which is currently with the House of Lords - is vital to preventing another generation of Muslims from being radicalised.
16 Oct 2018
